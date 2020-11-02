Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 51,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

