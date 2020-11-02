Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.20-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.20-$3.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMR stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

