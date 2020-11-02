Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.04.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

