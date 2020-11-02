ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Shares of ESSA opened at $12.71 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

