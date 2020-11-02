Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $50.40 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.