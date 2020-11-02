Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $229.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

