Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,045.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,167.94.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,228.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of -361.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,378.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.85.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

