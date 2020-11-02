Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 167.9% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $256,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 36,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

