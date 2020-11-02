Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $37,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

