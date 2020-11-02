Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $159.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

