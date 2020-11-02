Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 37,067 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 168,486.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

