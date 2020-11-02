Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,954 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 186.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of ALXN opened at $115.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

