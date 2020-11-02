Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 15,228 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,300,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,671,000 after acquiring an additional 470,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

