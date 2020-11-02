Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 21,079 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

