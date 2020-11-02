Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT opened at $354.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.