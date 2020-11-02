Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $971,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSK opened at $67.36 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

