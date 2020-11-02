Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.