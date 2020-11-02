Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $473.12 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $490.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

