Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.99 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

