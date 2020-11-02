Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. 900,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,219,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

