Financial Survey: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 9.02% 9.14% 3.67%

Dividends

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.05%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 1.57 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.15 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 3.25 $11.42 million $1.17 6.67

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

