First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $54.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen acquired 1,088 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.81 per share, with a total value of $47,665.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

