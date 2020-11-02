FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

