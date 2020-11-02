Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Fluidra stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

