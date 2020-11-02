Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FME. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.38 ($99.27).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

