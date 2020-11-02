Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

