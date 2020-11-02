Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €59.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

