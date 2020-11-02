General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,627.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,730.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,670.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

