General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 4.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, reaching $365.76. 25,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $409.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

