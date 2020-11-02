General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.55.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.43. 5,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,560. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $404.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

