General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for 2.8% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

NYSE RE traded up $8.58 on Monday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $205.08. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

