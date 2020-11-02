General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 132.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 172,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

