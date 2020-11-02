General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2,309.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.