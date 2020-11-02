General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 355,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

