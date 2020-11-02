General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 80,970 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,970 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

