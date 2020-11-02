General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.75. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

