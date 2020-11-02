General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.98. 193,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

