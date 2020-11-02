General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,408. The company has a market cap of $216.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

