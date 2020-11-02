General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. 162,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.