General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 135,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 242,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.