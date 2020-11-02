General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 185,400 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 185,400 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 6,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

