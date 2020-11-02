General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 9,655 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 31,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $364.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.34. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

