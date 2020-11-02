General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

GD stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

