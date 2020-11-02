Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.28. 33,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

