Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $8.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.63. 14,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

