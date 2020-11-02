Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

