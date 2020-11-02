Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,651.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

