Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.66. 149,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

