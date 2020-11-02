Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 1.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

