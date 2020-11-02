Grid+ One Day Volume Hits $54,330.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $54,330.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00028141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.03925616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00224138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026061 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

